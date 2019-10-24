Maharashtra Assembly Election Results: Time to implement 50:50 formula, says Uddhav Thackeray

The results of Maharashtra Assembly elections are set to come in anytime. Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena are all set to retain power in the state. When Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was asked about the Chief Minister's post, he said, "We reached formula when Amit Shah came to my house, now its the time to implement that formula."

He added, "Maharashtra mandate is an eye-opener for many. Sena contested on fewer seats on BJP's request; we can't be so accommodating always," indicating misgivings about the number of seats offered.

Thackeray also spoke about his son, Aaditya winning a seat in Worli. He said, "Being his father I am proud of him. I am happy that people gave him so much love."

The sena had contested on 126 seats and is leading on 58. It is only a few shorter than the 63 it won in 2014 when it broke ties with the BJP and went solo in all 288 seats of the state.

