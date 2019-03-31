Shiv Sena corporator killed by duo over water dispute in Parbhani

crime

The incident took place in the morning in the district's Jayakwadi Colony, said an official.

Shiv Sena corporator Amardeep Rode was on Sunday hacked to death allegedly by two of his friends following a scuffle over water in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, police said. The incident took place in the morning in the district's Jayakwadi Colony, said an official.

"Rode, a corporator with the Parbhani Municipal Corporation, had intervened after some women complained about getting less water from a public tap in the area," the official said. "A pit had been dug near the water tap to draw out excess quantities and Rode objected to this. His friend Ravi Gaikwad is reported to have dug the pit and Rode went to ask him about it. An altercation ensued during which Rode tried to attack Gaikwad with an axe," the official added.

Rode's friend Kiran Dake tried to stop him from escalating the argument but the former attacked him as well, he said. "Gaikwad overpowered Rode and hit him with the axe. Gaikwad and Dake then assaulted Rode with stones and sticks, killing him instantly. The two have surrendered to the police," he informed. A case of murder has been registered with Mondha police station and further investigation was underway, the official added.

