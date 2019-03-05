Shiv Sena does not miss 'Shivaji'

national

Shiv Sena leaders claim they are unfazed by actor and deputy leader Dr Amol Kolhe's defection to NCP

Amol Kolhe in Mandal Bhari Aahe

The political pot is being furiously stirred as elections draw nearer. Parties are upping the ante and big guns are firing salvos, as the booth battle hots up. Shiv Sena has lost, reports stated its, 'star campaigner' after deputy Shiv Sena leader Dr Amol Kolhe recently moved to the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In a turbo-charged political climate, switching parties may not evince reactions, but given Kolhe's profile, the move has analysts expressing 'shock'. Pune-based Kolhe though dismissed the 'shock' element. He said he had enjoyed his time with Uddhav Thackeray's party and has "love and respect for the Sena leader".



Kolhe when he joined the NCP on March 1. Pic/PTI

Star power

Shiv Sena spokesman Harshal Pradhan negated the 'star campaigner' label for Kolhe. Pradhan said, "Kolhe worked well with the Sena. He has chosen to go with the NCP and that is his personal decision. He was never our 'star campaigner' even in 2014. Our star campaigners have and continue to be Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray." When asked whether the Sena will miss Kolhe, he retorted, "The Sena never misses anybody. It is he [Kolhe] who will miss the Sena.

Broken promises

Kolhe described his switch as "needed and well thought out". By the latter, he said, "There have been a number of promises by the BJP that have never been kept. Demonetisation, the nation was told, would help terror activity decrease, That has not happened.

There were no measures taken by the government to help small and medium scale industries to recover from the demo blow." Kolhe said while the Shiv Sena was starting to look at the national stage, "it is still a very significant state party. Sharad Pawar's maturity and intellect will guide national politics."

On the buzz that Kolhe has made the change because he wants a ticket to contest the forthcoming polls, Kolhe said, "People may say anything but this is not about wanting a ticket. My role within the NCP, too, has not yet been defined but there will be clarity in a couple of days."

Only acting

The actor who shot to stardom essaying the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji in a serial and now plays the role of Sambhaji Raje (Shivaji's son) in a TV serial had gone on record to say his 'reel-life' persona as Shivaji had impacted in some way his decision to join the Sena. He had been quoted as saying in 2014 that he had become popular playing Shivaji and because Shiv Sena believed in the ideology of Shivaji, he thought it fit to join the Sena.

Asked about the statement now, in light of that, Kolhe said with a laugh, "I am only an actor, I am not the characters I have essayed. I still do 'namaskar' [bow] to the 'kavdyancha mala' [the necklace] and traditional 'headgear' before I play my role as the historical figures. I think people are mature enough to distinguish between real and reel life," Kolhe said, adding that, "India will definitely see a change at the Centre this time."

