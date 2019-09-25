Shiv Sena goes all guns blazing for CM chair

While CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are reported to have met to resume alliance talks, the Sena has asked its leaders across the state to hold meetings to push for installing its CM.

Accordingly, many places in Vidarbha and the rest of Maharshtra saw meetings of the sainiks on Tuesday. The Sena headquarters sent a message across to all Assembly segments to enthuse sainiks in case the alliance doesn't happen. The HQ also coined a slogan 'Nirdhar Amcha Mukhyamantri Shiv Senacha' (we resolve to install Shiv Sean's CM) to be used during the meetings.

Insiders said the move was part of Sena's pressure tactics. The Sena has been projecting Aaditya Thackeray as party's CM candidate. Aaditya has toured the state extensively seeking voters' support. The youth leader is scouting for a safe Assembly constituency for the October 21 polls. The place could be Worli or some rural segment.

While the posturing took place, Thackeray and Fadnavis were reported to have met to take the alliance talks forward. The dispute is over the share the Sena is asking for in the number of seats it will fight. Multiple formulae are being considered in the political circles, but there was no confirmation from either party, though Sena stuck to its demand for half share of 288 seats.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut told media persons that the BJP was well aware of Sean's demand for equitable distribution of seats - an assurance the BJP had given when a pre-Lok Sabha elections alliance took shape early this year. He expected BJP to keep the promise, saying, "If BJP believes in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's teaching and morality, it shouldn't dishonour the assurance." State BJP president Chandrakant Patil said the alliance should happen soon.

Satara LS by-poll on Oct 21

The election commission announced a by-poll to Satara Lok Sabha seat that was vacated because of Udayranraje Bhosale's resignation and defection to BJP early this month. The polling for the seat would be held on October 21, the day voters would cast their franchise for the Assembly elections also. Bhosale would be the BJP's candidate while his previous party NCP is looking for a potent opponent to contest against the scion of the Bhosale royal family.

The commission did not come out with the Satara programme while declaring poll dates for Maharashtra and Haryana assemblies and by-polls to Assembly segments in other states. Instead, it chose to delay the announcement by three days after the Bombay High Court gave its verdict on Tuesday over a petition filed over the Satara by-poll.

