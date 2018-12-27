Shiv Sena hails triple talaq bill, reminds BJP of Ram temple

national

The Shiv Sena on Thursday welcomed the triple talaq bill but also reminded the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of its core ideological issues asking the government to bring a law on the same lines for the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Participating in the debate on Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant also sought abrogation of Article 370 and the Uniform Civil Code.

"This Bill has preventive measures and also penal provisions. We welcome it," he said, adding that the government should also remember its other promises made to the people of the country.

"Supreme Court can say that the construction of Ram temple is not an issue of priority but we can't remain silent. The country is waiting for the construction of Ram temple. Don't delay. Bring legislation at the earliest. We are ready to welcome," he said.

"Besides that, you abrogate Article 370 and enforce the uniform civil code. We will support," he added.

The three issues are the core resolutions of the BJP.

The Lok Sabha earlier took up the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2018 for discussion and passage amid protests by the opposition which demanded that the proposed legislation be sent to the select committee for detailed deliberations.

