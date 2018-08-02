Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dubs Imran Khan as LeT member

national

Reacting on Imran Khan's remark to have good relations with India, Raut said that the former should first resolve the Kashmir issue

Sanjay Raut. Pic/ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday termed Pakistan Prime Minister-in-waiting Imran Khan as a member of the Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT). Reacting on Imran Khan's remark to have good relations with India, Raut said that the former should first resolve the Kashmir issue.

"Imran Khan should first resolve the issue of Kashmir. He should first promise that not a single infiltrator from now onwards will enter India from their side. Imran Khan is the face of Pakistani Army. Hafiz Saeed might have lost Pakistan General Election, but Army has won it. Imran Khan is a member of Lashkar," Raut told ANI outside Parliament.

On July 26, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief in his first speech after the elections said he would like to have good relations with India and work to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue.

Imran Khan will be the 20th Prime Minister of Pakistan. His swearing-in ceremony will take place at the President's House in Islamabad on August 11.

