Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray casts vote along with his family

Published: Oct 21, 2019, 13:11 IST | ANI | Mumbai

In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting on 164 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded its candidates in 126 constituencies

Pic/Pallav Paliwal
Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his wife Rashmi and sons Aditya Thackeray and Tejas Thackeray exercised his franchise at a polling station in Bandra (East) on Monday.

Uddhav Thackeray, speaking to media after casting his ballot, urged people to come out and vote. "I voted along with my family. I appeal to people to vote. This polling is not just for us but for the betterment of Maharashtra as well," he said with folded hands.

Aditya Thackeray is contesting elections for the first time. The younger Thackeray is a candidate from Worli constituency.

In the 288-member Assembly, BJP is contesting on 164 seats, while its ally Shiv Sena has fielded its candidates in 126 constituencies.

A voter turnout of 8.92 per cent and 5.77 per cent was recorded till 10 am on Monday in Haryana and Maharashtra assembly elections, respectively, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Polling for 90 seats of Haryana and 288 constituencies of Maharashtra began at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm in the evening.

