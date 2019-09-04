Shiv Sena member accuses Netflix of 'defaming' Hindus and India, files police complaint

A member of Shiv Sena IT Cell, Ramesh Solanki has registered a police complaint against Netflix alleging that the US-based online streaming service is "defaming Hindus and India" through shows hosted on its platform. According to news agency, ANI, Ramesh Solanki in his complaint given at Mumbai's LT Marg police station, has cited examples of series like 'Laila', 'Sacred Games', and 'Ghoul', along with shows of standup comedian Hasan Minhaj to accuse the online web series platform, Netflix of trying to "paint an incorrect picture of Hindus and India globally."

Mumbai: Ramesh Solanki, a member of Shiv Sena IT Cell has filed a complaint at LT Marg police station against Netflix "for defaming Hindus and India". pic.twitter.com/BPDxsBHZz2 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2019

"Almost every series on Netflix India is with the intention to defame the country on a global level. It is with deep-rooted Hinduphobia that the platform is portraying the nation in a bad light," member of Shiv Sena IT Cell, Ramesh Solanki has stated in his complaint. "I urge the authorities to look into all of the above-mentioned content and take the necessary steps from summoning their team to cancelling their licenses as deemed fit. One cannot allow an incorrect generalisation based on bogus rhetoric trying to defame a religious minority i.e. Hindu in countries other than India," he added.

With inputs from ANI

