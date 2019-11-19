Shiv Sena's Kishori Pednekar to be next Mumbai mayor

Shiv Sena’s Kishori Pednekar was the only person to file her nomination for the post of Mumbai’s mayor on Monday. With the BJP having decided to not field a candidate for the Mayoral elections and with no candidature either from the Congress or NCP, Pednekar will officially be elected as mayor on November 22.

Shiv Sena emerged as the largest party with 94 corporators, while BJP with 83 stood second. However, the former Sena ally decided to not contest the elections citing minority. Congress which has 29 corporators along with NCP’s 8 and SP’s 6 respectively announced it would not contest the polls after the deadline of 6 pm was crossed on Monday.

An official from the Municipal Secretary department, said, “There will be direct announcement done by the outgoing mayor about the new mayor and deputy mayor’s appointments and thus there is no question of a show of hands.”

In 2017 when Vishwanath Mahadeshwar contested, he had a clear mandate as all BJP and Sena corporators supported him against the Congress candidate.

“I am thankful to my party chief and our MLA, Aaditya Thackeray for giving me this opportunity. I will work for the betterment of the city. My main aim will be giving the city better roads, and making it a plastic- and waste-free city,” Pednekar said. With both NCP and Congress not fielding their candidates, the talks of their alliance with Sena have intensified.

However, when asked if this was a way to show support to the Sena, Congress leader Ravi Raja said, “The decision to not contest was of the higher authorities and the party has refrained from fighting any other committees’ elections. Also, for the past few years we have had fewer numbers.”

The Shiv Sena also fielded a candidate for deputy Mayor post, on Monday and has nominated Suhas Wadkar for the same. There was no opposition for this position as well from any other party.

