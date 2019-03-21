Shiv Sena MLA, eyeing Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat, resigns

national

Dhanorkar submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde. He also quit as the district "sampark neta" of Sena

Shiv Sena MLA from Warora, Balu Dhanorakar, who wanted to contest from Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency, resigned Wednesday and blamed the Sena-BJP alliance for his decision.

Dhanorkar submitted his resignation to Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagde. He also quit as the district "sampark neta" of Sena. Speaking to PTI, Dhanorkar said the local MP was "troubling" him for the last five years, and not allowing him to work in his own constituency.

"I wanted to contest the election from Chandrapur constituency. However, due to the alliance with the BJP, I could not get the opportunity to do so," Dhanorakar said.

Dhanorkar said he had not yet decided whether to join Congress or fight as an Independent.

A Sena leader said Dhanorkar might get ticket from the Congress, as he is known for his proximity with the party deputy leader in the Legislative Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar.

Vidarbha region Sena coordinator Arvind Nerkar said, after the alliance with the BJP was announced by party president Uddhav Thackeray, the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat went to the BJP quota.

Union minister Hansraj Ahir of BJP is the sitting MP from the constituency in east Maharashtra. "Dhanorkar wanted to contest on a Sena ticket. However, the Sena had given its word to the BJP and we could not go back on that promise. If at all he had any problems with the sitting MP, he should have aired his grievances before the party president," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates