Shiv Sena MP injured in knife attack at poll rally in Maharashtra

Shiv Sena MP Omraje Nimbalkar was injured when an unidentified man attacked him with a knife in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when Nimbalkar was addressing an election rally at Padoli Naigaon village in Kalamb taluka.

During the rally, a man along with a group came close to Nimbalkar, who represents the Osmanabad Lok Sabha constituency, on the pretext of shaking hands with him, a police official said.

"While greeting the MP, the man attacked him with a knife and immediately fled. Nimbalkar got hurt on his hand but escaped a major injury because of his wrist watch," he said.

The Lok Sabha member's father Pawanraje Nimbalkar, who was a Congress leader, was shot dead in his car near Kalamboli on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on June 3, 2006.

Former Lok Sabha MP Padamsinh Patil is the key accused in that case.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever