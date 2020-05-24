Shiv Sena MP Rajan Vichare demands free COVID-19 test for Thane prison police staff

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Shiv Sena Member of Parliament from Thane Rajan Vichare has written a letter to District Magistrate Rajesh Narvekar urging for police staff at Thane prison to be provided with the facility of free COVID-19 testing. In his letter to District Magistrate, Sena MP highlighted several instances where inmates have been found corona positive in different prisons.

He said it is important for the safety of policemen and their families that they be tested for the virus in order to contain its spread. Vichare also demanded that other jail staff and suspected inmates should also be tested for COVID-19.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra has reported 44,582 positive COVID-19 cases so far.

