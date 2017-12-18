Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut seeks law to bar PM, CMs from campaigning

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday called for a law that would bar the Prime Minister and chief ministers from participating in election rallies

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday called for a law that would bar the Prime Minister and chief ministers from participating in election rallies. In an article in Sena mouthpiece, Saamana, he said comments were made on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'jumping into muck', adding that the Centre had become a "factory of elections".



Sanjay Raut

"There were comments made on the Prime Minister during the Gujarat polls. All this happened as the PM himself jumped into the muck. It should stop now. There should be a law in place to stop the PM and CMs from participating in election rallies," Raut said.

"The Parliament is the supreme constitutional institution in the country where new laws are made in every session. Now everybody should show the willingness to make a law to bar the PM and CMs from holding election rallies," he said. Taking a dig at the BJP, Raut said the government's coffers were looted most by the Congress, but those who raised a voice against this were in power today.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go