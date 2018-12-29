Shiv Sena MP wants LTT-Haridwar train named after Sindhi deity Jhulelal

national

Shiva Sena

A Shiv Sena MP from Maharashtra has demanded that Mumbai LTT-Haridwar Express be named after Bhagwan Jhulelal, the most-revered deity of Sindhis. Shrikant Shinde, who represents Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, called on Railways Minister Piyush Goyal Friday and proposed this demand, his office said in a communication Saturday.

Sindhis consider Haridwar a sacred place and members of the community keep visiting the temple town throughout the year for various religions events, it quoted the MP as saying. "The Mumbai (LTT)--Haridwar superfast express be named after Bhagwan Jhulelal, the Ishta Dev of Sindhis. More than four lakh Sindhis from Ulhasnagar in Thane district visit Haridwar every year for various festivals and religious functions", the Sena leader stated.

He also requested the Railways minister to provide a halt for LTT-Gorakhpur Express at Kalyan terminus for the convenience of north Indian residents of nearby areas like Diva, Kalyan, Dombivli, Bhiwandi, Shahad, Murbad, Badlapur, Amberanth, Ulhasnagar etc.

