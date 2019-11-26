Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress leaders welcome SC order on Maharashtra's political crisis

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the swearing-in ceremony in Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

In a development on the ongoing political drama in Maharashtra, the Supreme Court, in its verdict on Tuesday, directed governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to conduct the floor test of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar as his deputy, proving their majority in the state assembly, which would also be televised on Wednesday.

The governor will also appoint a pro-tem speaker who will administer the oath to the newly-elected MLAs, PTI reported.

In the case filed by the Maha Vikas Aghari, comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP, and the Indian National Congress, against the BJP over Saturday’s swearing-in ceremony of Fadnavis and Pawar, the three-party alliance has welcomed the Supreme Court’s orders that also saw some leader’s predicting the end to BJP’s game.

After the apex court gave its ruling, NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted "Satyamev Jayate BJP ka khel khatm" (truth alone shall win, end of the BJP's game).

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said that the alliance is confident of having the majority in the assembly. "Sena, Cong, NCP are satisfied with the Supreme Court order of a floor test in the Maharashtra assembly... The Constitution has been respected on Constitution Day. We are confident that we have a majority in the Maharashtra Assembly. The reality of BJP's claim will be exposed tomorrow," he said.

NCP MP Majeed Memon said that the government formed in the dark will be exposed in the light. "Tomorrow, the truth will come out. The government which was formed in the dark will be exposed in the light. It will not be able to tolerate the light and will fall. As far as the constitutional process is concerned, it will be done tomorrow," he said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters that the party is ready to prove their majority in the assembly. "We respect the court order. We are ready to prove majority and we will show it."

Also, BJP's national spokesperson Nalin Kohli waged an attack on the opposition, saying, "Is not irony and political hypocrisy when on the one hand political parties speak about constitutional values and on the other hand express an intention to boycott parliament on the occasion of Constitutional Day."

Some of the leaders also took to Twitter to express their views on the move.

à¤¸à¤¤à¥ÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤ªà¤°à¥ÂÂÂà¤¶à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ..

à¤ªà¤°à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¤¿à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¹à¥ÂÂÂ à¤¸à¤ÂÂÂà¤¤à¤¾...

à¤ÂÂÂà¤¯ à¤¹à¤¿à¤ÂÂÂà¤¦!! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 26, 2019

Supreme Court’s decision is a slap on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar Govt, who had hijacked the ‘mandate’.



Those who sought to avoid the ‘floor test’ to rule by stealth & deception stand exposed.



A Govt founded on fraud has been defeated on #ConstitutionDay pic.twitter.com/UBFvlfnMSJ — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) November 26, 2019

I am grateful to Hon’ble SC for upholding democratic values and constitutional principles. It’s heartening that the Maharashtra Verdict came on the #ConstitutionDay, a Tribute to Bharatratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar! — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 26, 2019

The Maha Vikas Aghadi’s MLAs, who were lodged in hotels in the city, gathered in Hotel Grand Hyatt on Monday evening to plead their allegiance for the alliance, rebuking the Fadnavis led-BJP government.

