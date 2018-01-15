Shiv Sena, NCP join hands, capture power in Thane Zilla Parishad

The Shiv Sena and the NCP have joined hands and captured power at the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) keeping the BJP out

The Shiv Sena and the NCP have joined hands and captured power at the Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) keeping the BJP out. While Sena nominee Majusha Jadhav was today elected unopposed as ZP President, NCP candidate Subash Pawar was elected unopposed as the Vice President. BJP candidates withdrew their nomination forms at the eleventh hour paving way for smooth sailing of the Shiv Sena and NCP combine.





The elections to the 53-member Thane ZP were held last month in which Shiv Sena bagged 26 seats, NCP 10, BJP 16 and 1 seat was won by an independent candidate. Senior Shiv Sena leader and Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde told reporters "the arrangement of going with the NCP was a local one." Shinde said "the tie up in Thane ZP was based on the discussions between Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar."



"On the development issues, we are together," he said. Shinde, however, did not comment on the future of the possible tie-up with the NCP in the other elections.

