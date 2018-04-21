Shiv Sena official's body found half-burnt near Bhiwandi

A Shiv Sena official's body was found in a partially burnt state near Bhiwandi on Friday, a day after he went missing



Shailesh Nimse

A Shiv Sena official's body was found in a partially burnt state near Bhiwandi on Friday, a day after he went missing. Shailesh Nimse, Sena's taluka sub-divisional chief, had stepped out of his home on Thursday night after attending a phone call. When he failed to return, the family searched for him till 7.30 am, when they found his body at Devchola.

This comes just days after two Shiv Sena leaders were shot and stabbed to death in Kedgaon, Ahmednagar, on April 7 over political rivalry. According to police sources, Nimse had left in his four-wheeler. Dy SP Krushnat Katkar said, "Nimse, a developer, lived in Aghai village, Shahapur. The unidentified culprits brutally murdered him and set his body ablaze in a bid to keep his identity under wraps. The Ganeshpuri police have registered a murder case under Section 302 of the IPC."

An officer from Ganeshpuri police said, "We are yet to ascertain whether the murder was politically driven or over a personal grudge." The police have sent Nimse's body to JJ hospital for post-mortem.

