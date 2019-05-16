Shiv Sena: People will bring down Mamata Banerjee from power for 'fanning violence'

national

"She did not permit senior leaders to step into the state. What kind of oppressive behaviour is this? She has turned West Bengal into a battleground by fanning violence," Saamna, a mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, said in an editorial

Shiv Sena on Thursday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of fanning violence in the state and said that people will bring her down from power the way CPI(M) was removed from office.

"She did not permit senior leaders to step into the state. What kind of oppressive behaviour is this? She has turned West Bengal into a battleground by fanning violence," Saamna, a mouthpiece of Shiv Sena, said in an editorial.

"There has never been a time when she has not opposed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath. Earlier, Communist Party of India (Marxist) fanned violence in the state and people threw them out of the power. Now it is Mamata's turn," it said.

Clashes broke out on May 14 in Kolkata during BJP president Shah's roadshow and a bust of the 19th-century social reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised in a college named after him.

Commenting on Banerjee's remark if Shah is a god that no one can protest against him, Saamna said, "She, too, is not Goddess Durga herself. Such violence is dangerous for the country."

Banerjee had said, "What does Amit Shah think of himself? Is he above everything? Is he God that no one can protest against him?"

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday slammed the West Bengal government over the attack on BJP president Amit Shah's roadshow in Kolkata, describing the incident as "unfortunate" for the country's democracy. "West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not want Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Bengal. Did anyone stop Mamata from campaigning in Gujarat?" Raut asked. It is unfortunate that the statue of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, a noted philosopher and a key figure of Bengal Renaissance, was desecrated," he said.

Voting for nine seats in West Bengal will be held in the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

