Shiv Sena protest over candidates turned back at railway exam centre

Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai on Friday staged a protest outside the office of the Railway Recruitment Board at Mumbai Central for alleged inhuman behaviour meted out to local candidates at a Pune exam centre.

"We protest against the inhuman behaviour of the officials of the Railway Recruitment Board at the Narhe Centre in Pune and demand the strictest action against those who prevented aspiring candidates from appearing in the exam despite having all proof of identity and valid documents," Shiv Sena MP Anil Shinde said.

Railway officials said they would call the candidates and reschedule exams. The Central Railway PR Department and chairman of the Railway Recruitment Board said they would come out with an official statement.

