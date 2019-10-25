Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Shiv Sena shows there is no permanent big brother

The Shiv Sena is back with its demand – that of equal sharing of power in the government, including a 50:50 formula for the chief minister's post. Immediately after the 2019 Assembly poll results, a section of Shiv Sena leaders claimed that theirs was not a younger-brother-to-the-BJP party. In fact, a leader close to Matoshree claimed that the saffron parties were like twins and should now have equal share in the state.

"The BJP numbers have declined. So is the case with Sena. But with changing political dynamics, the BJP should agree to a 50: 50 formula for the CM's post," the leader told mid-day. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at a press conference too hinted at the same. "I also have to run and expand my party. Before proceeding with further talks on the formation of the government, the formula as decided before inking poll pact should now be implemented," he reminded its ally.



Sena workers celebrate the party's win at Sena Bhavan on Thursday. Pic/Ashish Raje

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he had had a word with Thackeray. "I am confident that the saffron alliance will form the government. Whatever has been decided between the two parties will be discussed between us," the CM said.

The Sena-BJP alliance was first inked way back in late 1980s on the Hindutva agenda. All was well in the alliance up to 2014 when the pact broke temporarily over the seat-sharing arrangement. BJP then had won 122 seats in the state while Sena won 63, thus making the Modi-Shah led party a big brother in the alliance.

This year though, the two decided to fight together even before the Lok Sabha polls. Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray and the CM too were present for the alliance meeting after which the Sena camp has been claiming of a 50:50 formula having been finalised.

A dip in performance of the BJP-Sena this time around has, however, given Thackeray more bargaining power with the BJP. "Shiv Sena deserves much better representation in the government. This is the right time to get its deserved share," the Sena functionary added.

