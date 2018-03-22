Shiv Sena stalls both houses over Anganwadi workers' strike
Gets support from all Opposition parties, but Congress tells Sena to speak up during decision-making Cabinet meetings, instead
The Shiv Sena has found yet another issue to corner ally BJP with during the ongoing budget session. It stalled both houses for the day over the government's decision to slap the Maharashtra Essential Services Maintenance Act (MESMA) on striking Anganwadi workers (healthcare attendants) who are protesting for a pay hike.
The workers, mostly women (sevikas), have been sitting on a protest for many days now, and have got the support of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, who wants the government to resolve their issues. There are more than 2.2 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers working under the Integrated Child Development Scheme, who take care of more than 30 lakh children in the state.
They provide nutritional supplements to pregnant women and children below six years. They are not paid wages but an honorarium. After the hike last year, anganwadi workers are now paid Rs 6,500-6,800 a month. Helpers are paid Rs 3,500 a month.
Sena legislators stalled both houses demanding relief to the workers. The Opposition parties, too, supported their cause. The lower and upper house stopped working after several adjournments in the afternoon. Sena MLAs even grabbed the Speaker's baton from the highest seat in the house. The Congress, however, questioned the Sena's double standards. Opposition leader in the Assembly Radhkrishna Vikhe Patil said
the move could have been stalled by the Sena ministers by opposing the decision at the Cabinet meeting itself. "If you are so brave then oppose the government at the Cabinet meetings, where your ministers are participants. The ruling Sena will not need to stall the house if it fulfills its duty towards the public at decision-making meetings. It was apparent that the Sena stalled houses only for seeking some publicity and scoring points over the BJP," he said.
Ashish Shelar stages protest in Assembly
Ruling party members, too, have been resorting to various ways to get their demands approved. On Wednesday, BJP's Mumbai president Ashish Shelar staged a sit-down protest in the Assembly, seeking the housing minister's action against SRA builders who had mortgaged project land to secure loans. Shelar demanded to know how the builders could do this on BMC-owned or government-owned land. He said a builder, Orbit Corporation in Khetwadi, had secured R280 crore loan from LIC without taking the slum-dwellers into confidence. When the company defaulted on the loan, the Debt Recovery Tribunal ordered that the land be confiscated. Housing minister Prakash Mehta announced that all such fraud cases would be investigated by a special agency of the Company Affairs Department of the Union Government.
