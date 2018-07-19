Shiv Sena to back Modi government in tomorrow's no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha

The motion will be the first since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's decision to accept the motion moved by former BJP ally TDP and others came on the first day of the Monsoon session

Representational Picture

Shiv Sena will vote in favour of the BJP-led government during the opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha tomorrow, a source close to party chief Uddhav Thackeray said. "We will support the BJP. A formal announcement may be made by this evening," the source told PTI here today.

The motion will be the first since the BJP-led NDA government came to power four years ago. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan's decision to accept the motion moved by former BJP ally TDP and others came on the first day of the Monsoon session.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had sought the support of other parties for the motion, citing the NDA government's "non-fulfilment of the promise" to grant special status to his state. Meanwhile, Sena leader Sanjay Raut today said his party will disclose its stand on the floor of the House. "A decision has been taken. We will let it be known inside the House," he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever