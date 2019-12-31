Shiv Sena worker pours ink on man for criticising Uddhav Thackeray on social media

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A woman, reportedly a Shiv Sena worker, poured ink on a man in Beed after he put up a post criticisng Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

This comes just days after a Mumbai-based pharmacist was assaulted and his head forcibly shaved in public by Shiv Sena workers for sharing an anti-Thackeray comment through his Facebook account.

In the video shared by ANI, the man is seen talking on the phone, while the woman pours ink on him. The man does not retaliate, but continues talking on call.

#WATCH Maharashtra: Ink poured on a man reportedly by a woman Shiv Sena worker, in Beed allegedly over his social media post criticising Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (30.12.19) pic.twitter.com/xH6QzTiDzx — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2019

Last week, Hiramani Tiwari had said that Shiv Sena workers came to his house and took him out and assaulted him. "They shaved my head publicly with around 15-20 people present and someone was recording a video of it," Tiwari had said.

After the incident, Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took to social media and asked them to ignore trolls and not take law and order in their hands.

Aaditya said the trolls were "frustrated because their irrational voice isn’t heard by the country, and their behaviour has been rejected by democratic India in recent elections."

He asked the workers to behave in a calm and composed way. "I say, let's follow our CM. Calm, composed, aggressive about delivering promises and serving the people. Let's win people, trolls lose anyway," he wrote.

