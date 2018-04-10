Shiv Sena workers hold protests for closure of toll booth at Nashik-Pune highway

The protesters, led by MLAs Rajabhau Waje and Yogesh Gholap, placed burning tyres on road, resulting in traffic snarls on the busy highway.

Representational Image

Shiv Sena activists on Tuesday ransacked the cabin of a toll plaza near Shinde village on Nashik-Pune highway demanding the closure of the facility, police said.

The protesters, led by MLAs Rajabhau Waje and Yogesh Gholap, placed burning tyres on road, resulting in traffic snarls on the busy highway.

Residents of Shinde village also participated in the sit-in agitation, said a Nashikroad police station official. Gholap claimed that Sena leaders spoke with Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari who has assured them of taking a decision on the demand to close down the toll plaza within a week.

The agitation was withdrawn following the Union minister's assurance, he said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International, and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates