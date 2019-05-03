Shiv Sena's Muslims unhappy with burqa ban row

national

The president of Maharashtra Security Kamgaar Sena has written to Uddhav Thackeray condemning the Saamna editorial

Intekhab Farooqui with Uddhav Thackeray. File pic

The Shiv Sena has distanced itself from the editorial demanding a ban on burqa that appeared in its mouthpiece Saamna on Wednesday, but the damage has been done. The Muslim cadre in the party are deeply unhappy with the editorial and have written to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray voicing their disappointment.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who is the editor of Saamna, in the editorial, had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the burqa after Sri Lanka banned face coverings post the recent terror attacks in that country. The president of Maharashtra Security Kamgaar Sena, Intekhab Farooqui, has written a letter to party Chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, disagreeing with the editorial, and displaying his disappointment with Rajya Sabha MP Raut's stand.

Letter to party chief

Farooqui in his letter said, "I am attached to the Shiv Vahtuk Sena since past four years. I am working to motivate people from my community to join the Shiv Sena wherever I go in Maharashtra." The letter further stated, "Saheb, the kind of statement that has come from Sanjay Raut Ji in Saamna is not going down well with the people of my community who are unhappy. We are hardcore Shivsainiks and will always remain with the party, but I think we need to think before making such statements, which help in keeping the people of my community away from the party."

'Community questioning me'

While speaking to mid-day, Farooqui said, "I am very disappointed with the controversial statement of banning the burqa from a top leader of the Shiv Sena. This is not acceptable and will not be taken in the right spirit by the Maharashtra Muslim community. We have worked hard to get them to believe in us and brought them to polling booths. There are several Muslims who have voted for us in these elections. Such statements will not help us in anyway. Now the people in my community are questioning me over such statements and other parties are taking advantage of this." "This is not only my stand but that of all Muslim workers who are attached to the party. I have informed our party chief and I am sure Saheb will never let this happen," he said.

Farooqui has worked in the north west constituency of Mumbai for sitting Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar. The constituency has a large number of Muslim voters and his role was to motivate them to vote for Shiv Sena, so it could defeat Congress candidate Sanjay Nirupam. Saamna, in its editorial on Wednesday, had demanded a ban on the burqa like Sri Lanka. Stating that the ban on the veil has come in "Ravan's Lanka,' the editorial asked, "When will it happen in Ram's Ayodhya? We are asking this question as Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya. Now the only question is, when will we take strong steps such as Sri Lanka, France, New Zealand and Britain?"

Sena scurries for damage control

The party has distanced itself from the stand in the editorial. The Shiv Sena, in its official statement, has said, "Every party decision is taken after it is discussed in a meeting with leaders or announced by Uddhav Thackeray ji. Today's editorial has neither been discussed nor been announced by Uddhav Ji thus it may be the personal opinion of the editor on the current affairs in Sri Lanka. It is not endorsed by the party president or the party."

