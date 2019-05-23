Shiva shines at home

other-sports

World Championship bronze medallist Thapa and Asian Games gold medallist Panghal enter semis; Siwach, Bidhuri register wins too at India Open boxing

IndiaÃ¢Â€Â™s Shiva Thapa celebrates his win over Hellene Damien at the India Open boxing tournament in Guwahati yesterday. PICS/PTI

The aggression in his style was clearly visible as Assam’s homeboy and World Championship bronze medallist Shiva Thapa beat Hellene Damien 5-0 to march to the semi-finals of the India Open boxing tournament yesterday

The home crowd got behind the local lad as he scripted a flawless display to advance to the semis. “It’s so overwhelming to fight in front of my family, friends and the people of my state. The support and love they give always boosts me up,” said Thapa, 25.

Thapa added that he had to focus on Damien’s body during the bout and not his face.

Tall order for Shiva

“I had to change my techniques a bit inside the ring as he [Damien] was taller than me. My planning was not to focus too much on the face, but on the body. I was trying to dominate him from the first round and keep my aggression alive till the end. Since he is taller and has long arms, so I wanted to keep myself away from him,” he said.

Meanwhile, Asian Games gold medallist Amit Panghal (52kg) too confirmed his semi-final berth by defeating Thailand’s Chakapong Chanpirom 5-0.

Sachin stuns Rogen

The highlight of the day was the bout between former world youth champion Sachin Siwach and Asian Games silver medallist Rogen Siaga Ladon of Philippines. Sachin knocked out the latter 4-1 to make the Last-Four in the 52kg category.

Meanwhile, Kavinder Singh Bisht (56kg) held his nerve to stave off stiff resistance from Mario Fernandez of Philippines and register a 3-2 win in a split decision. In the same weight category, Mohammed Hussamuddin lost 2-3 to Thailand’s Chatchai Decha Butdee. Amit Panghal named winner against Thailand’s Chakapong Chanpirom

In 49kg event, Asian Championships silver medallist Deepak outclassed Thailand’s Samak Saehan 4-1 to advance to semis. Former World Championships bronze medallist Gaurav Bidhuri also progressed into the Last-Four of 56kg with a commanding 5-0 win over Turkmenistan’s Bayramhan Permanov.

In 52kg, Commonwealth Games champion Gaurav Solanki too did not waste any time to assert his supremacy over Mauritius’s Louis Fleurot en route a 5-0 win. Defending champion in 60kg, Manish Kaushik registered a 5-0 win over Thiwa Janthacumpa of Thailand, while 2018 World Youth bronze medallist Ankit demolished Nepal’s Prakash Limbu Ijam 5-0.

Catch up on all the latest IPL News and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates