Shivaleeka Oberoi hopes to meet Kareena Kapoor Khan some day

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's iconic character Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) inspired Yeh Saali Aashiqui actor Shivaleeka Oberoi to join Bollywood. "I would prance around the house thinking I am Kareena. My family used to be amused," says the youngster, who will next be seen in the Vidyut Jammwal-starrer Khuda Hafiz, which was recently shot in Uzbekistan. She's hoping that she meets Kapoor one day.

Talking about her role, Shivaleeka said: "I am really thankful to Kumar Mangatji for showing faith in me. It's wonderful to be working with an actor of Vidyut's caliber and experience. I am learning a lot and it's a role very different from what I have portrayed in my first film which makes it all the more challenging."

"Khuda Hafiz" is being directed by Faruk Kabir. It is scheduled to release next year.

She has previously worked as an assistant director on films "Kick" and "Housefull 3".

"It's still surreal for me to be in front of the camera but it's definitely easier to understand the director's perspective because I have been on the other side. It opens up the mind and helps in understanding what the director wants from this shot or this scene," Shivaleeka had earlier said in a statement.

"There are many aspects that have to be taken into consideration, right from the technical side to the script to what is the vision behind this particular shot. As a newcomer, this would have all been very daunting for me had I not been an assistant director before," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates