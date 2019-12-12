Shivam Dube clan delighted to be at Wankhede Stadium

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mumbai lad Shivam Dube represented his country in front of his home crowd for the first time on Wednesday. Dube's father Rajesh, also his childhood coach and other family members were at the Wankhede Stadium to watch him tackle the West Indies in the third and final T20 international.

Dube's 30-ball 54 in the second T20I at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday was a big reason why Dube Sr made it the iconic Mumbai venue. Though Dube did not get to bat since openers KL Rahul (91) and Rohit Sharma (71) followed by skipper Virat Kohli (70 not out) hammered the visitors' bowling attack, his father enjoyed every moment of the Indian innings. He cheered after every four and six from the Indian batsmen.

"I was expecting to watch Shivam bat, but it's fine; it's part of the game. There will be many more [opportunities] in future. I hope he will do well while bowling and fielding too. We enjoyed India's batting and I'm confident our team will beat them [WI] convincingly," said Dube Sr during the innings break from his MCA Pavilion seat. Later, Dube bowled three overs and conceded 32 runs. Though he went wicketless, he took a splendid diving catch, running towards his left, to dismiss Nicholas Pooran for a duck off Deepak Chahar.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates