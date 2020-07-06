Shivanand Hulyalkar, a Congress Party worker, is helping people amid the pandemic

Shivanand Hulyalkar, an altruistic man is all for the people by the people to the people working for his community & others with all heart.

Great are those who live a life that breathes for others; the ones whose mind, body & soul work for the benefit of others & the ones who put in efforts day & night to only think of the welfare of others. If you find such rare gems around yourself, you know you are fortunate. One such rare gem we know about who has dedicated his life towards the wellbeing & prosperity of others is an active Congress Party worker by the name Shivanand Hulyalkar.

Hulyalkar has worked very hard for his community called the Lingayat community for its overall development over the years & has tried to provide them with all the necessities & also their rights in every way possible. This exceptional man has been a part of the Congress Party for 21 years & so far has participated & contributed in multiple welfare works that in some way or the other benefits the people in need. Even amidst a pandemic, the generous man doesn't seem to stop for anyone & is putting in all his hard work & efforts in providing basic necessities to the poor & to families that are in dire need of it.

He searches for newer ways through which he can reach more people & make a difference in their lives in his own way positively. In fact, Hulyalkar also urges all the people in our society & country & even the opposition party leaders to come forward more & carry out activities & make provisions for daily wage workers, farmers & their children. He requests them to waive off school/college fees for farmer's children. He also asks them to offer relaxation in GST & income tax for a year and to waive off electricity bills for the remaining year. He urges them to provide farmers with a monthly income of 10k and also provide daily wage workers with more employment opportunities.

Hulyalkar's social work & on-ground activities are something that people must learn from & get inspired to do more work in the same direction. A few of his selfless works that have given people a reason to smile include providing food to about 3500-4000 needy & slum dwellers in Pune. He has also been distributing masks & sanitizers to them and has been ahead in helping them with hospital formalities. Under his mother's name, Hulyalkar also runs an NGO called Laxmibai Welfare Foundation that has till now helped people with blood donation camps & many other welfare works.

The people's politician also has dipped his hands into business & is the honourable Chairman at Samruddhi Buildcon Private Limited, Samruddhi Finance, Kalpataru Promoter & Builder and the President of NKG Group.

In the past, he has also served as the Director at Railway Board India from the year 1997 to 1998. He has been the Director at Telephone Board Committee between 1997-1998. He is also the Vice President Shipping Corporation All India & the Special Executive Officer of Maharashtra.

The more we speak of this compassionate human, the less we feel is told about him, such has been Hulyalkar's philanthropist work for not only his community but for the country as a whole.

