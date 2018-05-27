Shivangi Joshi on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai time-leap: Playing the new Naira is challenging

Shivangi Joshi talks about the two-year time leap on her show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai



Actor Shivangi Joshi is ecstatic about the two-year time leap which her show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' has taken recently. The actor talks about how she loves her new character, working with producer Rajan Shahi as well as her chemistry with Mohsin Khan.

What do you have to say about the time leap in the show?

It feels like a new show now. My character has changed a lot. It has completely transformed. Naira was a bubbly girl and now she is composed and mature. For me, this is different. I have never done anything like this. I love playing her. It is like a challenge for me.

The show has been the longest-running show on television. How does it feel to be part of it?

Rajan sir always tells us that this is God's own show and I feel that is true. We have all worked so hard. I feel so grateful to be part of such a show, the longest-running show. I hope we have many more years to come.

Your fans are very eager to know what extra efforts you will put into your character now.

My character, before the leap, was like me. But now it is the complete opposite. It is challenging for me. And is quite difficult. I thought it will be easy, but it isn't. However, I am loving it!

The show is a super hit. It is often seen that with success comes arrogance as well, but that has not happened with you. You are still the same. How do you manage this?

I feel every day is my first day. I work harder and harder every day. I want to go higher and I feel this is just the beginning. I have to achieve bigger goals. I will go step by step. I have to work a lot and make everyone proud.

How is it working with Rajan Shahi? He is someone who is so involved with everything in the show.

He is totally involved in all the departments. He is like a father to all of us, the way he takes care of us is amazing. We can directly call him. It's commendable what he is doing. It's a big thing to be working with the same time since so many years. It shows how much we love each other. Everyone really works very hard. The production house is amazing.

What would you want to say about your look in the show?

My look has changed and I am loving this new look more. It's very casual and I am very comfortable.

Your chemistry with Mohsin is amazing. What do you think works for you?

I think we both work very hard. Plus, we are very comfortable with each other and are great friends. Our fans have accepted us instantly which was a big thing for us. They still love us so much. We both are equally hard working and that shows on screen. We rehearse our lines and put the same effort in all our scene.

