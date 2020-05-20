Shivangi Joshi's grandfather passes away, actress shares heartbreaking post

On May 18, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Shivangi Joshi turned a year younger as it was her birthday. While fans and friends were flooding the actress with wishes and blessings, the actress didn't bring in the occasion because of a piece of heartbreaking news.

She, unfortunately, lost her grandfather and even took to her Instagram account to share this news with all her fans and followers. She shared two stories on Instagram. In the first one, she wrote- "Hi guys, Due to some personal reason I will not be able to come Live today. Sorry and thank u for understanding." (sic)

Have a look right here:

And this is what she wrote in her second Instagram story, the reason for not celebrating her birthday- "Unfortunate to lose my grandfather yesterday, may he smiles and look upon us from the sky." (sic) Have a look:

And in case you remember, she even shared a perfect post with her family on Instagram in 2017 that even had her grandfather. Did you see this?:

View this post on Instagram FAMILY.. where life begins and love never ends.âÂ¤ï¸Â A post shared by à¤¶à¤¿à¤µà¤¾à¤Âà¤Âà¥Â à¤Âà¥Âà¤¶à¥Â (@shivangijoshi18) onApr 20, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

May his soul Rest In Peace!

