Shivani Gosain 'excited, nervous' about her comeback

Actress Shivani Gosain, known for shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, is excited and nervous about making a comeback to showbiz after a break of two years. She is entering the Colors show Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki as Pammi Kohli.

"I am excited and nervous at the same time. I'm making a comeback after two years. It is an amazing opportunity to be a part of this lovely show ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki'. I am looking forward to getting back as I'm playing an interesting negative role in the show that will definitely add to the upcoming twists," Shivani said in a statement. The show has taken a 25-year-leap. After the leap, Rishi and Tanu will be reborn as Ranbir and Kritika in different parts of the world.

While Ranbir becomes a football star in Canada, Kritika ends up doing law in a small village near Chandigrah. Actors Amit Behl, Jiten Lalwani and Rajesh Puri have also joined the show's cast.

