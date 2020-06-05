Shivin Narang and Vartika Singh's new music video Chadeya Fitoor out

Beyhadh 2 actor Shivin Narang features in the music video, Chadeya Fitoor, along with model and beauty pageant winner Vartika Singh. The actor shot for it in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

"Indian TV shows are popular in the country. We completed the shooting and returned just before the lockdown was announced. I play a theatre artiste in the video," says Narang. The track

is rendered by Shahid Mallya and composed by Anurag Saikia. The track was released today:

Shivin made his TV debut with Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, however Star Plus' family drama Ek Veer Ki Ardaas... Veera put him in the limelight. He was last seen as Rudra Roy in Jennifer Winget-starrer Beyhadh 2.

Shivin in a recent interview talking about his learning from the lockdown said that materialistic things hold no value, but it's the people around that matter the most. The actor said, "Post lockdown, I think I will see things differently and will appreciate small things more. I have started taking things more seriously. Your focus should be more on yourself and your family."

