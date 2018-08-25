Shivin Narang spreads the taste of goodness with Internet Wala Love

television

Shivin Narang, Tunisha Sharma and Minissha Lamba starrer Internet Wala Love share a quirky love story that revolves around social media.

Shivin Narang

Television actor Shivin Narang makes a comeback with Internet Wala Love, which has him play an RJ. One of the episodes has him double up as a sweet mart owner who specialises in making jalebis. The shoot was at an actual location where Shivin tried to make sweets. He says making jalebis is not exactly tough but consuming them can prove to be tough for weight watchers.

Minissha Lamba, who is returning to the small screen with a new age love story-based show Internet Wala Love, feels in the Indian television industry, shows featuring strong and powerful women are very less.

The 33-year-old actress, who will be seen playing a role of a wedding planner and owner of a radio station in the show, is proud of the makers for opting a female character to essay the owner of a big empire.

As the show is about the internet and how love blossoms in today's time through social media, Minissha expressed her anger over the concept of trolls nowadays.

Starring Shivin Narang, Minissha Lamba and Tunisha Sharma, Internet Wala Love is scheduled to premiere on August 27 on Colors.

