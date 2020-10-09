Shivin Narang: Tejaswi and I connected in Khatron Ke Khiladi

Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 participants Shivin Narang and Tejaswi Prakash have teamed up for the music video, Sunn zara. The track, rendered by Jalraj, is composed by Anmol Daniel. The duo's on-screen chemistry was the talking point on the Rohit Shetty-hosted adventure reality show. They share a great camaraderie off-screen as well.

Shivin Narang's latest music video Sunn Zara has garnered him a lot of praise from not only his fans but his peers as well. The actor says that he loved the fact that the song touches upon such real emotions. "The melody of the number is very good. There is a lot of simplicity in it. A lot of times, you want to tell something to someone, but you get restricted and you don't know how things will turn out. Sometimes relationships or bonds cannot be described. Sunn Zara is about that. It's about how a stranger turns into someone who you get attached to," he said.

Watch the video of Sunn Zara

Shivin talking about working with Tejaswi again, "Tejaswi and I connected in Khatron Ke Khiladi. We were very happy doing all the stunts. But I was not aware that people will love our chemistry or like our bond of friendship so much. It was never in our minds and we never imagined that. But after the show, people have started loving our jodi and are making hashtags."

Meanwhile, the actor said that he has always been a big fan of music videos. "The best part about music videos is that music helps you connect with people. It has a big viewership as compared to a movie or a web series. As it is a short format, people like to watch and listen to the song. As an actor also it's fun. It's a short process and you can try different things. In a big movie or TV show, you can't do that. With a music video, within 4-5 days and a bit of pre-production, we can be creative and plan something great. You can be more creative in terms of the storyline, clothes and looks."

As far as his look is concerned, he has always been experimental, says Shivin. "I always experiment with my look. In this video, I invented a new look. The glasses were suiting me and I got a lot of compliments. A lot of fans and my friends appreciated my look," he said.

Shooting in a midst of a pandemic is tough, however, Shivin says that he makes sure to take all precautions. "I have been taking a lot of precautions during this lockdown as I was trying to be very responsible. This is my first shoot after the lockdown. We made sure that everything is safe and we maintained social distancing. For actors, it's not that easy to work like this but we still try to be as careful as we can. Covid-19 is our reality and work has to start so being careful is the only way," he said. The music video has already crossed 8 million views.

