Shivpal, Sudha, Dutee, Nirmala book Asiad berths

Unheralded Shivpal Singh of Uttar Pradesh sprang a surprise with a big throw in the men's javelin while veteran 3000m steeplechaser Sudha Singh ran her best race in two years as both booked Asian Games berths with gold medal winning efforts on the third day of the 58th National Inter State Senior Athletics Championships, here yesterday. Shivpal cleared 82.28m in his final throw — his personal best — to clinch the gold and better the Asian Games qualification mark of 81m. It was a jump of 2.5m from his previous earlier best of 79.77m which he did in 2016.

For veteran Sudha, it was a sort of coming back where she belonged as she clocked 9:39.69. Earlier in the morning session, top Indian quarter-miler Nirmala Shroran clocked an impressive 52.36 seconds in her first competitive race in nearly a year to breach the qualifying mark of the Asian Games in one of the women's 400m heats. Odisha's Dutee Chand also qualified for the Asian Games in women's 100m dash as she clocked 11.42 in one of the heats.

