Shivraj Chouhan appeals Indian-origin bizmen to help build new Madhya Pradesh

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan urged Indian origin businessmen to help in building a "New Madhya Pradesh" on the lines of New India



Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan today urged Indian origin businessmen to help in building a "New Madhya Pradesh" on the lines of New India. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the creation of New India by 2022. On the lines of this, we are striving to make New Madhya Pradesh," Chouhan said. He was speaking at the "Friends of MP" conclave held here to display the investment potential of Madhya Pradesh to foreign investors.

The chief minister said Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) should share their thoughts and experience with the state government to accomplish the development of New India. "We, along with the NRIs who love MP, want to create a global platform to boost ties in industrial and other sectors," he said.

A total of 200 foreign investors drawn from 23 countries participated in the two-day event which concluded today.

