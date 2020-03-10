Shivraj Singh Chouhan: Not interested in toppling Madhya Pradesh government

Bhopal: Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that the ongoing political crisis in Madhya Pradesh is the internal matter of the Congress party and BJP is not at all interested in toppling the government.

When asked about the political crisis in the state, Chouhan said, "We have nothing to do with this. This is Congress' internal matter and I would not like to comment on it. We had said on the first day that we are not interested in bringing down the government."

Around 20 Cabinet ministers in Madhya Pradesh tendered their resignation to Chief Minister Kamal Nath late night on Monday. The Chief Minister has accepted their resignations and is likely to reconstitute the cabinet.

Earlier, several Congress leaders, including Digvijaya Singh, had accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

