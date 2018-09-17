Shivraj Singh Chouhan targets Rahul Gandhi with 'chilli' barb

national

Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Bhopal Monday and embark on a 15-kilometre road show from Lalghati Chowk to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Dussehra Maidan

On the eve of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan Sunday took a swipe at him claiming the former did not know how chillies grew in a field. Chouhan was speaking at a public rally in Narsinghgarh area near here.

Gandhi will arrive in Bhopal Monday and embark on a 15-kilometre road show from Lalghati Chowk to the Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd's Dussehra Maidan. "The leader who does not know how chillies grow in a field- whether upside down or the other way round is showing concern about farmers and farming," Chouhan said Sunday.

"Rahulji, your government gave loans to farmers at a high rate of 18 per cent (in Madhya Pradesh). We are disbursing loans to farmers at zero per cent," he added. The MP CM said that the BJP governments at the Centre and here had vowed to make farmers prosperous and had, so far, transferred Rs 32,701 crore to them through various beneficial schemes.

