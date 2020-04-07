Shlok Nair says 'I still have have a long way to go', shares his work and success story with Team Okbronetwork

Shlok has got clients overseas who want to grow their social media presence

Shlok Nair is an Entrepreneur & is the founder of Okbronetwork, an advertising and marketing company that aims to give the best social media marketing services to promote brands, pages, and influencers on digital media with help of technical heads at team Okbronetwork. Okbronetwork which was officially media promotion partners with Dadasaheb Phalke Awards (Dpiff), where NAIR shares a role of being the former Head of Public Relations/Celebrity manager at Dpiff.

Okbronetwork also provides press release for celebrities, and brands & individuals to help them get famous/verified on various social media platforms.

The young guy has got clients overseas who want to grow their social media presence. At the age of 18, he chose to separate himself from the crowd and started working on his venture.

Here's what Shlok has to say about his work and his success in the digital India.

Q: Tell us something about your work?

A: I basically handle the product & brand marketing realms through digital media which includes Instagram and Facebook which are trending platforms to promote the products or any services of a particular company. My agency Okbronetwork's main core includes Celebrity Management & Ad Campaigning and we are basically going it for Indian and U.S.A based companies and we increase the presence and digital empire and audience for brands, entrepreneurs, and companies on various digital platforms.

Q: How did you get started with your work?

A: I got a call from a close musician. He knew that i was a technical geek. He asked me whether i could help him trend his YouTube single. Our aim was to get it Trending on YouTube and after spending with hours with fellow technical geeks making a marketing strategy, i was able to trend the track 'HUMDESH' by Tochi Raina & Zubin Sinha on #18trending. So i later decided to do campaigning of brands aswell. I started getting clients through Linkedin, Instagram, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Deepesh Sawant, Director of Aramy Realty & Okbronetwork connected me to Abhishek Mishra, Ceo of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards (Dpiff). As soon as we started working for dpiff, Okbronetwork was officially announced as marketing and media promotion partners with Dpiff. Okbronetwork later handled the digital ad campaigning for OYO Usa. The basic reason for getting clients was using complete utilization of the virtual resources that i preferred and that is the reason it was a great help for me getting connected to people nationwide.

Q: How did you get success in your work?

A: My only mantra to achieve anything in life is to give the best of quality services to the people who believe in Okbronetwork. Being trustworthy is not an easy chore and that’s why it is mandatory to gather all those business ethics and try to make it your best work.

Q: Did you get any prior mentorship?

A: Whatever I’m doing today is purely based on my abilities and zeal to do such things because I got no prior mentorship from anyone. But yes, I would thank my parents Vijayan & Babita Nair for always being supportive & trust on me. Even my elder brother Shivam Nair, he is a Sailor as well as Owner of Ministry Of Hip-Hop, India! I Specially thank Mr. Deepesh Sawant, Director of Okbronetwork & Aramy Realty to always stand by me experiencing risks & new ideas related to our businesses!

Q: What are your future plans?

A: My plans are to continuously give the best assistance to companies so that I can build trust with them all over the world. It will surely help me to expand my work and I want to grow my business across the globe. Being a musician aswell, i will even be releasing my debut single this year.

You can follow my Instagram handle to stay tuned i.e https://www.instagram.com/officialshloknair

