Shloka Mehta accompanies Ambani family at Siddhivinayak Temple

Shloka Mehta with the Ambanis. Pic/Atul Kamble

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani visited visited Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with fiancee Shloka Mehta and family on the occasion of Ram Navami to seek blessings. The Ambani family reached the temple on Sunday evening.

The visit to the temple comes a day after an intimate ceremony in Goa where the Ambanis were holidaying.

Shloka is the daughter of prominent diamantaire, Russell Mehta. The couple is reportedly scheduled to tie the knot later this year.

While Akash Ambani is the eldest son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, India's richest man who heads Reliance Industries, Shloka Mehta is the youngest daughter of Mona and Russell Mehta, who run Rosy Blue Diamonds.

As per reports, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai and have known each other for years.

