Shloka Mehta paints the town red in a floral Anamika Khanna ensemble

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta always seems to be in the news, whether it is for her throwback photos, romantic photos with Akash Ambani or her fashion sense. And now, a series of photos of Shloka Mehta painting the town red with her beautiful red floral dress are winning hearts all over the internet.

Photos shared by celebrity makeup artist Ojas Rajani have gone viral. In these photos, Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta is seen painting the town red with her rose-hued floral dress by designer Anamika Khanna. For a party, Shloka opted for a one-shoulder mini dress designed by Anamika Khanna and paired her stunning outfit with straightened hair.

She complimented her 'red hot' look with bracelets, pumps, star-adorned earrings, and her exquisite engagement ring. Shloka completed her look with dewy makeup, fluttery eyelashes, and bold red lipstick. She added a chic look to her dress by adding a stunning bow trail on the back to her red floral dress.

These photos were shared by celebrity makeup artist Ojas Rajani and celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar. While sharing the photos, Ojas Rajani wrote: Shloka Mehta, the most gorgeous so humble and down to earth, V must all appreciate!

While another solo photo of Shloka was captioned: The charming Shloka Mehta Ambani painting the town red in this gorggg look! Celebrity hairstylist Priyanka Borkar also shared a few glimpses from the past where Shloka was styled by her.

In the pictures, Shloka is seen donning a beautiful ethnic ensemble by designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.

Shloka and Akash tied the knot on March 8, 2019. The power couple from Mumbai were last seen at Mukesh Ambani's sister Nina Kothari's son, Arjun Kothari's wedding celebrations which were held at Ambani's residence in south Mumbai.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates