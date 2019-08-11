Shloka Mehta rocks the no-makeup look; stuns in casual attire in Bandra

famous-personalities

Shloka Mehta was spotted walking out of a popular eatery in Bandra. Her casual attire and no-makeup look are winning hearts all over

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta was spotted at her casual best outside a popular restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex. Pic/Yogen Shah

Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, who is known for making rare appearances and who has been off social media for a while, was recently spotted at a popular restaurant in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Ever since she tied the knot with Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta has been in the limelight. Pictures of Shloka Mehta attending events with husband Akash Ambani as well as making rare appearances with her in-laws have surfaced on social media.

Shloka, who usually makes style statements with her elegance, was recently spotted at a popular restaurant in Bandra. The 29-year-old daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani looked stunning in casual attire



Sporting her casual best, Shloka Mehta was spotted outside a popular restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex. Pic/Yogen Shah

For her outing in the suburbs of Bandra, Shloka Mehta donned a simple white top and paired it with royal blue palazzo pants. Shloka completed her look with a pair of blue slip-ons and a matching blue mini-handbag. With no makeup, Shloka Mehta looked absolutely beautiful in simple jewellery and her long tresses, which she left open.

This isn't the first time that Shloka Mehta has shown us how to pull off the no-makeup look. From stealing the show during her pre-wedding shopping spree at a designer's store in Bandra to being spotted with Akash Ambani at a gym to attending art exhibitions, Shloka has always managed to impress.

Earlier this year, Shloka Mehta was spotted with Akash Ambani and mother-in-law Nita Ambani at Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash in Mumbai. The duo, who have now become one of Mumbai's favourite couple, were seen walking hand-in-hand for the party as they made for an adorable pair.



Shloka Mehta with Akash and Nita Ambani at Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash. Pic/Yogen Shah

For the retirement bash, Shloka sported an off-shoulder white top and a blue pleated skirt while Akash Ambani kept it casual yet stylish in a black shirt paired with blue denim. The power couple from Mumbai were joined by Nita Ambani as the trio were all smiles for the cameras with Yuvraj Singh and his mother Shabnam.

On March 24, 2018, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got engaged at a five-star resort in Goa in a private ceremony that was attended by family and close friends. Later, the duo tied the knot on March 8, 2019, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.

While Akash Ambani is Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta.

