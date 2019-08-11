Shloka Mehta rocks the no-makeup look; stuns in casual attire in Bandra
Shloka Mehta was spotted walking out of a popular eatery in Bandra. Her casual attire and no-makeup look are winning hearts all over
Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta, who is known for making rare appearances and who has been off social media for a while, was recently spotted at a popular restaurant in Bandra-Kurla Complex. Ever since she tied the knot with Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, Shloka Mehta has been in the limelight. Pictures of Shloka Mehta attending events with husband Akash Ambani as well as making rare appearances with her in-laws have surfaced on social media.
Also Read: Spotted! Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta show off casual look at Mumbai airport
View this post on Instagram
Shloka Mehta Clicked today in and around City . #photography #paparazzi #mumbai #yogenshah @yogenshah_s
Shloka, who usually makes style statements with her elegance, was recently spotted at a popular restaurant in Bandra. The 29-year-old daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani looked stunning in casual attire
Sporting her casual best, Shloka Mehta was spotted outside a popular restaurant in Bandra Kurla Complex. Pic/Yogen Shah
For her outing in the suburbs of Bandra, Shloka Mehta donned a simple white top and paired it with royal blue palazzo pants. Shloka completed her look with a pair of blue slip-ons and a matching blue mini-handbag. With no makeup, Shloka Mehta looked absolutely beautiful in simple jewellery and her long tresses, which she left open.
Also Read: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta caught in a mushy moment. See Photo!
This isn't the first time that Shloka Mehta has shown us how to pull off the no-makeup look. From stealing the show during her pre-wedding shopping spree at a designer's store in Bandra to being spotted with Akash Ambani at a gym to attending art exhibitions, Shloka has always managed to impress.
Earlier this year, Shloka Mehta was spotted with Akash Ambani and mother-in-law Nita Ambani at Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash in Mumbai. The duo, who have now become one of Mumbai's favourite couple, were seen walking hand-in-hand for the party as they made for an adorable pair.
Shloka Mehta with Akash and Nita Ambani at Yuvraj Singh's retirement bash. Pic/Yogen Shah
For the retirement bash, Shloka sported an off-shoulder white top and a blue pleated skirt while Akash Ambani kept it casual yet stylish in a black shirt paired with blue denim. The power couple from Mumbai were joined by Nita Ambani as the trio were all smiles for the cameras with Yuvraj Singh and his mother Shabnam.
On March 24, 2018, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta got engaged at a five-star resort in Goa in a private ceremony that was attended by family and close friends. Later, the duo tied the knot on March 8, 2019, in a grand ceremony in Mumbai.
While Akash Ambani is Reliance Chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son. Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta.
Also Read: Shloka Mehta's boomerang dance video is too cute to miss!
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Social media has been flooded with pictures of the Ambani family with Nita Ambani socialising with B-Town celebs and Akash and Shloka being spotted at airports. But of all, it's Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta who is winning hearts all over with her casual attire and no-makeup looks.
-
Recently, Akash Ambani and Shloak Mehta were spotted at their casual best when they made their way towards the car upon arriving at Kalina airport from London post attending the World Cup matches. While the duo sported their casual best, it was Shloka who stole our hearts with her no-makeup look. Shloka donned a grey sweatshirt for the travel journey from London to Mumbai.
-
During the run-up to her big day in March 2019, Shloka Mehta was spotted at celebrity fashion designer Monisha Jaising's store in Bandra in a blush pink romper which was flaunted with a black bow at the waist. Shloka appeared with open hair, nude lips, and a no-makeup look and totally rocked it! She completed her chic look with leopard printed shoes and bracelets.
-
Shloka Mehta, the youngest daughter of Russel Mehta was once again spotted at the designer's store in Bandra. This time, Shloka was seen shopping with her mom Mona Mehta. Shloka sported a blue floral skirt and completed her look with a white crop top which made her look uber cool.
-
After making their first public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani', Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta once again were spotted working out a gym. While Akash sported shorts and a t-shirt, Shloka rocked the gym look with a printed t-shirt and denim as she left her hair open. The two made for really cool gym buddies in the post-workout photos.
-
In April 2019, Shloka Mehta was seen attending a fashion pop-up in Bandra and pictures of the same went viral on the internet. For the fashion pop-up, Shloka donned floral prints and classic whites as she looked uber cool and chic in a white top. She complimented her summer ensemble with a no-makeup look and paired her floral look with sunglasses and nude coloured strapped footwear.
From stealing the show during her pre-wedding shopping spree in Bandra to being spotted with hubby Akash Ambani at the gym, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta is setting some major fashion goals with her casual attire and we heart it. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
World's largest dim sum menu now in Mumbai!