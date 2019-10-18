Shloka Mehta's adorable dance with Nita and Isha Ambani at friend's sangeet is unmissable!
In the viral video, Shloka Mehta can be seen matching dance steps with her mother-in-law Nita Ambani as Isha joins the duo to light up the stage
No matter what, Shloka Mehta always seems to be in the news - whether it is for her throwback photos, romantic photos with Akash Ambani or her fashion sense. And now, a viral video of Shloka Mehta dancing her heart out with mother-in-law Nita and sister-in-law Isha Ambani at a friend's wedding is winning hearts all over the internet.
Watch the stunning dance performance of Shloka, Isha, and Nita here:
View this post on Instagram
Picture 3 on 12.10.19.: Congratulations my dear @chhaya.momaya for your new status as a #sexy mother-in-law! You danced like a dream! All my best to Dheer and Daria for a lifetime of togetherness and #love! âÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¤ @dnm_roots @molfarnist #friday #fridaynight #fun #goodtimes #goodtime #funtime #instagood #instacool #cool #awesome #amazing #newlyweds #video #clip #followme #exclusive #instalike
Film producer Tanuj Garg, who is a friend of Chhaya Momaya, a Mumbai socialite, took to Instagram and shared a video where the Ambani ladies can be seen tapping their feet during Dheer Momaya's sangeet ceremony. Shloka and Akash's friend Dheer recently tied the knot with Ukranian filmmaker Daria.
While sharing the video of the Ambani women dancing with Chhaya Momaya, Tanuj Garg captioned it: Congratulations my dear Chhaya Momaya for your new status as a mother-in-law! You danced like a dream! All my best to Dheer and Daria for a lifetime of togetherness and love!
A screengrab of the video shows Shloka Mehta matching the steps with her mother-in-law Nita Ambani
In the viral video, Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani can be seen dancing to some famous Bollywood songs from the past. As the two mesmerize the audience with their dancing skills, Isha Ambani joins them as the trio groove in complete sync. While Nita Ambani is a trained dancer, Shloka Mehta also puts her best foot forward as they dance on the Bollywood song Woh Kisna Hain from the film Kisna.
For the sangeet ceremony, Nita Ambani donned a traditional red lehenga choli, while her daughter Isha Ambani was seen sporting an embellished Anarkali with her long tresses left open. Shloka Mehta was seen donning a hot-pink lehenga choli which had cowboy-styled tassels. Shloka tied her hair in a neat bun and was seen with minimal make-up and accessories.
In another video, the groom's mother Chhaya Momaya can be seen in a solo dance performance on the iconic Bollywood number 'Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka' from the film Devdas. While sharing the video, Tanuj wrote: Looking ethereal Chhaya Momaya. Congrats! And my best wishes.
Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Shloka tied the knot with Akash Ambani, son of business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani on March 8, 2019. The two were last seen at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries in South Mumbai.
Also Read: Viral video: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta seal their love with a kiss
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Social media and the internet is often flooded with pictures of the Ambani family. However, it is Ambanis' daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta who is winning hearts all over with her casual attire and no-makeup looks.
-
Akash Ambani's wife Shloka Mehta who has always made a mark with her chic, glam and fabulous fashion choices, was snapped walking with husband Akash Ambani for the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries in South Mumbai. For the event, Shloka wore a floor-length floral ethnic ensemble and no make-up while Akash looked smart in a black suit.
-
In picture: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta pose for the paparazzi at the 42nd AGM of Reliance Industries held at Birla Matushri Sabhagar in South Mumbai.
-
In August 2019, Shloka Mehta was snapped by the paparazzi during her outing at a popular eatery in Bandra. For her outing in the city, Shloka donned a simple white top and paired it with royal blue palazzo pants. She completed her look with a pair of blue slip-ons and a matching blue mini-handbag.
-
Shloka Mehta accentuated her look with simple jewellery and left her long tresses open which gave her a natural look.
In picture: Shloka Mehta leaves the popular BKC restaurant in the suburbs of Bandra post her outing.
-
During the Cricket World Cup, Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani were spotted at their casual best when they made their way towards the car upon arriving at Mumbai airport from London. Shloka donned a grey floral outfit for the travel journey from London to Mumbai.
-
In April 2019, Shloka Mehta was seen attending a fashion pop-up in Bandra. Shloka donned floral prints and classic whites as she looked uber cool. She complimented her summer ensemble with no-makeup.
-
After making their first public appearance as 'Mr. and Mrs. Ambani', Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta were spotted together working out in a gym. While Akash sported shorts and a t-shirt, Shloka rocked the gym look with a printed t-shirt and denim as she left her hair open. The power-couple from Mumbai made for really cool gym buddies in the post-workout photos.
-
During the run-up to her big day in March 2019, Shloka Mehta was spotted at celebrity fashion designer Monisha Jaising's store in Bandra in a blush pink romper which was flaunted with a black bow at the waist.
-
At the designer store in Bandra, Shloka Mehta appeared with open hair, nude lips, and a no-makeup look and totally rocked it! She completed her look with leopard printed shoes and bracelets.
-
In the same month, Shloka Mehta was spotted again at designer Monisha Jaising's store in Bandra. This time, Shloka was seen shopping with her mother Mona Mehta. Shloka sported a blue floral skirt and completed her look with a white crop top
-
In picture: Shloka Mehta can be seen leaving fashion designer Monisha Jaising's store in Bandra.
From stealing the show during her pre-wedding shopping spree in Bandra to being spotted with husband Akash Ambani at the gym, Mukesh and Nita Ambani's daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta is setting some major fashion goals with her casual attire and we heart it. See pictures
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's wedding: Hottest couples who attended the event