Shloka Mehta's adorable dance with Nita and Isha Ambani at friend's sangeet is unmissable!

No matter what, Shloka Mehta always seems to be in the news - whether it is for her throwback photos, romantic photos with Akash Ambani or her fashion sense. And now, a viral video of Shloka Mehta dancing her heart out with mother-in-law Nita and sister-in-law Isha Ambani at a friend's wedding is winning hearts all over the internet.

Watch the stunning dance performance of Shloka, Isha, and Nita here:

Film producer Tanuj Garg, who is a friend of Chhaya Momaya, a Mumbai socialite, took to Instagram and shared a video where the Ambani ladies can be seen tapping their feet during Dheer Momaya's sangeet ceremony. Shloka and Akash's friend Dheer recently tied the knot with Ukranian filmmaker Daria.

While sharing the video of the Ambani women dancing with Chhaya Momaya, Tanuj Garg captioned it: Congratulations my dear Chhaya Momaya for your new status as a mother-in-law! You danced like a dream! All my best to Dheer and Daria for a lifetime of togetherness and love!



A screengrab of the video shows Shloka Mehta matching the steps with her mother-in-law Nita Ambani

In the viral video, Shloka Mehta and Nita Ambani can be seen dancing to some famous Bollywood songs from the past. As the two mesmerize the audience with their dancing skills, Isha Ambani joins them as the trio groove in complete sync. While Nita Ambani is a trained dancer, Shloka Mehta also puts her best foot forward as they dance on the Bollywood song Woh Kisna Hain from the film Kisna.

For the sangeet ceremony, Nita Ambani donned a traditional red lehenga choli, while her daughter Isha Ambani was seen sporting an embellished Anarkali with her long tresses left open. Shloka Mehta was seen donning a hot-pink lehenga choli which had cowboy-styled tassels. Shloka tied her hair in a neat bun and was seen with minimal make-up and accessories.

In another video, the groom's mother Chhaya Momaya can be seen in a solo dance performance on the iconic Bollywood number 'Silsila Ye Chaahat Ka' from the film Devdas. While sharing the video, Tanuj wrote: Looking ethereal Chhaya Momaya. Congrats! And my best wishes.

Shloka Mehta is the daughter of diamantaire Russel Mehta. Shloka tied the knot with Akash Ambani, son of business tycoon Mukesh and Nita Ambani on March 8, 2019. The two were last seen at the 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries in South Mumbai.

