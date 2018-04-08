Shoaib Akhtar: My heart goes out to Salman Khan's friends, family

Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that though he is saddened by the news that his 'friend' Salman is being sentenced to five years in prison in the case, he respects the decision of honorable court of India



Shoaib Akhtar

Hours after Salman Khan was granted bail in connection with the Blackbuck poaching case, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday said that his heart goes out to his family and friends. Talking to ANI, Akhtar, expressed sympathy for the Bollywood actor and said that though he is saddened by the news that his 'friend' Salman is being sentenced to five years in prison in the case, he respects the decision of honorable court of India.

"I have a respect for honourable court of India. The law must take its course. We got to respect the decision of what honorable court has to say. For Salman to get bail, as a friend, my heart goes out to his friends and family," Akhtar said. The bail plea was heard in a Jodhpur court yesterday regarding the actor's conviction for five years in the endangered species' poaching case.

The actor had on Thursday appealed for a bail following his conviction in the 20-year-old case. Salman was sentenced to five years in prison after being convicted of killing two blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of his movie 'Hum Saath Saath Hain' in 1998. The other four accused - actors Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam, and Sonali Bendre - were acquitted in the case.

- With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest IPL news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever