Shoaib Akhtar: Shahid Afridi's comment on Kashmir is his personal view

Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar on Saturday said former skipper Shahid Afridi's comment on Kashmir is his personal view. Akhtar's comment came after Shahid Afridi dubbed the conditions in Kashmir as "appalling and worrisome" and called for United Nation's intervention to stop the "bloodshed".



Speaking exclusively to ANI in a telephonic interview, Akhtar said 'Whatever Shahid Afridi has said is his point of view. My point of view is to talk about unresolved issues. Why the youth of the both countries do not understand how important it is to talk about the unresolved issues and try to move forward,' Akhtar said.



He said the problem is that the youth of both the countries hate each other and don't think about resolving issues.



'The problem is that the youth of India and Pakistan, besides hating each other, they are not talking about resolving the issues. Who is going to talk about unresolved issues those have been pending from last 70 years,' the Rawalpindi Express asked. He further demanded both the governments should have a dialogue on the issue.



'How long we will live in bloodshed? Do we want our children to live in such a situation? It has been 70 years; lives are being lost on both sides.' The former Pakistan cricketer said the situation will never become calm till unresolved issues are not resolved through dialogue.



'The only thing is that till one will not talk about unresolved issues, the situation will never calm down. We will keep on bashing and hating each other. I am sick of it. Why Pakistan and India are not talking about unresolved issues. This kind of hatred I have never seen in anywhere in part of the world. The amount of hatred we have is too much,' he added.



A day after security forces in Kashmir killed 12 terrorists in separate encounters, Afridi took to Twitter and said, "Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other international bodies and why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?"



At least 12 terrorists and three soldiers were among 20 people killed in three separate encounters that broke out in the Kashmir Valley recently. As many as 25 others were injured in the encounters.

