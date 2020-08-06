Shoaib Ibrahim bakes a delicious-looking cake for wife Dipika Kakar's 34th birthday

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar has a huge fan following. After winning Bigg Boss 12, that fan following only increased. Dipika celebrates her 34th birthday today, August 6, and the actress received a lot of love and wishes from her fans across the world.

Dipika Kakar's husband, actor Shoaib Ibrahim, baked a delicious-looking chocolate cake for her, making her lockdown birthday special. She took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures from her birthday celebration and wrote, "Yesss this has to be my first post!!! From always pampering me to making me feel extra special you have done it all!!! however, I could never imagine you stepping into the kitchen! and now you’ve done this..."

Wow, good job with the cake Mr Ibrahim! Dipika Kakar looks pretty as always in a white kurta paired with a pink dupatta and matching bangles as she poses with her birthday cake.

The actress also shared a video thanking her countless fans for their wishes and for once again trending her birthday on Twitter!

Dipika Kakar met and fell in love with her Sasural Simar Ka co-star Shoaib Ibrahim on the sets of the show. After a courtship of around seven years, Dipika and Shoaib got married in 2018.

Talking about their relationship, Dipika said in an intervire, "Shoaib and I have connected in the most difficult part of each other's life and we have seen distance, we have been away, so the fear of breaking up is not there between us."

On the work front, Dipika's latest television show was Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum where she essayed the role of a TV actress, Sonakshi Rastogi. The show also has Karan V Grover, who is a doctor and falls in love with Sonakshi. The television show attracted positive reviewd from the audiences.

