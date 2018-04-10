Shoaib Ibrahim drapes a saree for Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre!

While Shoaib Ibrahim made draping a saree look effortless on-screen, in real life it was quite a struggle for the talented actor



Popular fiction drama, Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre has been grabbing audience attention with a leap in the story and the entry of industry heart throb Shoaib Ibrahim leading to many unpredictable twists and turns in its plot. In the recent episodes, viewers saw Varun (Shoaib Ibrahim) unknowingly entering Devika's (Yesha Rughani) room while she is changing her clothes. Seeing Devika get uncomfortable with his presence, Varun feels extremely embarrassed and attempts to diffuse the situation and make light of it by picking up a saree lying next to him and draping it on himself.

While Shoaib made draping a saree look effortless on-screen, in real life it was quite a struggle for the talented actor. In fact, the actor had to go through multiple re-takes and practised several times before he successfully managed to maneuver the saree and drape it on himself.

While television makes actors' experience many unique situations, it was Shoaib Ibrahim's first time ever draping a saree for a role. Commenting on his experience, Shoaib Ibrahim said, "When I was first told that Varun would be required to drape a saree for Jeet Gayi Toh Piyaa Morre, I didn't realise how challenging it would be. Wearing the saree felt like I was trapped and, honestly, I have new-found respect for every woman out there who gracefully carries one. I want to salute all women who wear sarees and manage their entire day in this rather restrictive outfit. It was a difficult task, but I hope viewers enjoy seeing this side of Varun."

