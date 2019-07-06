Shoaib Malik announces retirement from ODI cricket

cricket-world-cup

Shoaib Malik added that the retirement would allow him to spend more time with his family and focus on the T20 format.

Shoaib Malik

London: Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik on Friday announced his retirement from ODI cricket after his country's final league clash against Bangladesh in World Cup 2019.

"I am retiring from ODI cricket. I had made this decision a few years ago, that I would retire after Pakistan's last world cup match," Malik said in a post-match conference.

Malik added that the retirement would allow him to spend more time with his family and focus on the T20 format.

"I am sad I am leaving this format of cricket that I once loved but happy that I would have more time to spend with my family," He added. "This will also allow me to focus on the T20s."

Shortly after, Malik took to his Twitter to thank his family, friends, coaches, and fans for the support they provided him through his carrier that spanned 20 years.

"Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all," Malik wrote.

Today I retire from One Day International cricket. Huge Thank you to all the players I have played with, coaches I have trained under, family, friends, media, and sponsors. Most importantly my fans, I love you all#PakistanZindabad ðµð° pic.twitter.com/zlYvhNk8n0 — Shoaib Malik ðµð° (@realshoaibmalik) July 5, 2019

Malik made his ODI debut in October 1999. He was one of the last remaining active cricketers who had made their debut in the 20th century. The batsman was not a part of the playing XI on Friday where his team defeated Bangladesh by 94 runs.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates