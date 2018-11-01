Shoaib Malik clarifies: Me and Sania Mirza haven't shared any baby photos online

cricket

"Just to let everyone know, we have not shared any picture of my son Izhaan. The ones out there is of a cute baby MashAllah, just not ours," the cricketer wrote to his two million Twitter followers.

Shoaib Malik with wife Sania Mirza

It's commonplace for some people on social media go overboard in their enthusiasm to report or discuss a significant event.

And yesterday, moments after Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik and his Indian tennis star wife Sania Mirza announced the birth of their baby boy, Izhaan, the internet was flooded with numerous photographs claiming to be of the child. Malik took to Twitter to clarify that the pictures were not of his son.

